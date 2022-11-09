Above is the construction site at Bull Creek Watershed Lake Number 12.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus residents living around Bull Creek Watershed Lake Number 12 near Schomburg Road may have heard construction noises in recent months, as the Natural Resources Conservation Service [NRCS] has been working on a project there since the late summer.

“The dam is being upgraded to meet current dam safety standards,” said State Conservationist Terrance O. Rudolph with the NRCS. “The existing auxiliary spillway is being replaced with a reinforced concrete spillway.”

Rudolph said nothing was wrong with the existing dam and that it just needed to be upgraded according to current safety standards.

“The dam was constructed during an era when the criteria for high hazard potential dams was much less, and this infrastructure upgrade will benefit the community for decades more to come,” he said.

Rudolph said the project is estimated to be completed in summer 2023.

“Because construction activities of this nature have a lot of variables that can move timelines up or back, there is no specific timeline to provide at this point,” Rudolph said. “Safety is the first priority, so our team allows the contractors the time and resources they need to ensure a quality job is done.”

The construction work hours, Rudolph said, generally range from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.