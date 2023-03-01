COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— During 2022, the Columbus Convention & Trade Center hosted more than 600 events. Currently, they’re booking conventions and events as far out as 2027.

One critical component of the Trade Center that keeps these events going is their culinary staff and catering crew.

“I always say if your food is not good and your bathrooms aren’t clean, you’re not going to have a good event… And if we’re going to keep attracting events to Columbus, I’m going to make sure our food is good,” Executive Director of the Trade Center Hayley Tillery said.

Tuesday, the Trade Center hosted an event called ‘Taste the Difference,’ introducing their newest Executive Chef, Bryan Gilmore, his culinary team, and the new catering company Oakview Hospitality.

Gilmore tells WRBL his passion for culinary arts started when he was 15-years-old when he would walk to and from work just to get the opportunity to cook. With more than 28 years of experience across the nation, Gilmore is looking forward to bringing his own Southern twist to Columbus for hundreds of events to come.

“The history behind these halls are amazing. For me to be just a little part of someone’s future plans, you know, a year or two years in the future, that’s exciting. I’m very humbled by it,” Gilmore said.

Most recently, Gilmore was chef at the Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange.

Executive Chef Gilmore’s Bio