UPDATE 8/31/2022 9:20 p.m.: Columbus Fire & EMS Chief John Shull says that the fire is under control and there are no injuries.

According to Chief Shull, the home was a single family dwelling, although the number of exact occupants is unknown at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A WRBL News 3 reporter is at the scene of a house fire on 47th St. and 14th Ave, off of Veterans Parkway.

Columbus Fire & EMS have multiple responding vehicles on the scene as of around 8:40 p.m.

There is no additional information available at this time.