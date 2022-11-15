COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Old Town, a mixed-use development at 8201 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, will be holding a Christmas parade and celebration on Thursday, Nov. 17. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last for about 30 minutes. Other activities will last until 8 p.m. Anyone may attend, and admission will be free.

The main event will take place around the town green, which is located behind the town hall, said Brittany Perkins, who directs and coordinates events for Old Town.

“We will have people directing traffic, and we do have several areas for parking throughout Old Town,” she said.

Perkins said about 25 to 30 antique cars and Corvettes will be in the parade. Northside High School’s band and cheerleaders will also be in it, as will business owners and employees from Old Town. Santa will ride in a Corvette in the back, waving at people.

After the parade, Santa will go into the town hall to meet with children there. Guests may take pictures with Santa, but there won’t be a professional photographer present.

Perkins said that about 30 vendors, four food trucks and a funnel cake seller have signed up to be at the event.

There will be games, including a mobile gaming truck with a target-hitting game. The Black Sparrow Band will play live music behind the town hall. There will also be train rides and face painting.

Perkins said Old Town held its first Christmas parade last year.