COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash around Hood Street and Samson Avenue.

The scene began somewhere on Pecan Street with CPD saying the original call came in around 1:47 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, one victim died — it is unclear if it was due to the shooting or the car cash at this time. The victim has yet to be identified.

Our WRBL News 3 reporter on the scene says there are 15 markers on the ground and counting. Multiple CPD units are present.

As of 3 p.m., the area is blocked off through the intersection of Lawyers Lane and Pecan Street.

