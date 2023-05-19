COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An overnight shooting in East Columbus left one individual injured, according to the Columbus Police Department.

CPD posted information about the shooting on its Twitter account at 5:32 a.m. on Friday, May 19. The post says one individual was injured in the 5400 block of Buena Vista Road.

Police say a male victim was shot twice around 1 a.m. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to law enforcement.

There is no further information at this time. WRBL will update this article with new details as they become available.