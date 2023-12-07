COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A person was injured after the shed they were living in caught on fire, according to Columbus Fire & EMS.

The fire broke out on Thursday morning in the 3600 block of Modler Drive near Columbus Airport.

Columbus Fire & EMS Fire Marshal/Division Chief John Shull told WRBL a space heater inside of the shed may have contributed to the fire.

Shull says the person who was residing in that shed was taken to the hospital, according to reports received by the department.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.