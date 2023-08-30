UPDATE 8/30/23 9:14 a.m.: The Columbus Police Department has released more information on a shooting from early Wednesday morning.

According to CPD, a 32-year-old man was shot in the hip. His condition is unknown at this time.

The Violent Crimes unit is investigating.

CPD posted information about the shooting on its Twitter at 8:19 a.m.

The department says the shooting happened in the area of 10th Street and Rigdon Road.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

An investigation is underway. WRBL will keep you updated.