COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The fourth co-defendant in the 2020 deadly Upatoi Ridge subdivision home invasion was sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Laqwane Kindred was sentenced on Feb. 8 to 110 months, which is higher than the recommendations of seven years. The state objected, even though it appeared to be a heavier sentence because Kendrid will serve in the Muscogee County Prison which the department of corrections can get more credit for time served.

Kindred’s defense attorney, William Kendrick, asked the court to provide first time offender treatment, and asked the court to lessen the sentence from the pre-arranged plea agreement. He said Kindred never exited the vehicle during the home invasion, and the gun that was allegedly used in the crime could not have been his because he purchased one two days after the crime.

Prosecutors countered saying they had video of him dancing with the same kind of gun the day before the home invasion. They argued Kendrick’s request was not the pre-arranged plea agreement and they would have rather gone to trial.

During the sentencing hearing, Superior Court Judge John Martin told both sides that he wanted to modify the pre-arranged plea agreement. Judge Martin indicated from the bench that he would like to put Kindred in the Muscogee County Prison. That state prison provides inmate labor in Muscogee County.

In order to do this, Judge Martin had to increase Kindred’s sentence, but it was all connected to when he would be available for parole. He has been in Muscogee County Jail for more than three years.

Monday, Kindred entered a guilty plea to robbery, which is a nonviolent crime in Georgia. Nonviolent crimes are subject to an earlier parole date.

After a brief bench conference, the judge held a recess so prosecutors and defense could research the law to see if he was within his judicial authority.

Kindred’s grandmother addressed the court during Wednesday’s hearing. Both Henderson’s mother and aunt were also in attendance.

Cross Henderson, 21, was killed during a home invasion in which drugs were stolen from his mother’s home, Autumn Tillery. More on our previous coverage can be found below.

