COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr. announced that a funding of over 21 million dollars is heading to Columbus Enrichment Services Program.

The four grants totaling to $21,102,507 is going towards the Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

The Enrichment Services Program assists over 6 thousand low income families across the Chattahoochee Valley with education for young children.

“One of the best investments we can make in the future our community is our children, and I am glad to announce these federal funds which will help families in the Columbus/Chattahoochee Valley area,” said Congressman Bishop.

The Enrichment Services Program, established in 1965, is Columbus-based and serves eleven counties.