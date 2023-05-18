COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of Columbus and The Food Mill will soon receive over $5 million in grant awards to put towards various projects.

The office of Governor Brian Kemp announced on Thursday that $225 million in grants will be distributed across Georgia for 142 qualified projects. Kemp’s office says these projects include neighbor improvements such as parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access.

The funds are intended to go to local units of governments, counties, or non-profits to help with the improvement or maintenance of recreational facilities. It may also be used for repair or maintenance due to greater use of public facilities during the pandemic.

Out of that $225 million, Columbus is the recipient of $5,862,451.65. You can take a look at the breakdown below:

Columbus Consolidated Government – $1,121,807.28 for the Boxwood Park Playground

Columbus Consolidated Government – $909,480 for the AJ McClung Memorial Stadium

Columbus Consolidated Government – $1,635,761.27 for the Bibb City Soccer Field

UGrow Inc/The Food Mill – $2,195,403.10 for park and green space development at Fox Community Center

A couple of other areas in the News 3 viewing area will also receive funding:

City of Cuthbert – $2,200,000 for improvements to three city parks

Sumter County Board of Commissioners – $1,432,869.39 for upgrades to four parks

Stewart County – $2,199,542.40 for the revitalization of the rural downtown area

A full summary of these projects can be found here.