UPDATE 8/14/23 9:26 a.m.: The Columbus Police Department is releasing new details on the overnight shooting at First Ave.

Police say they were called out to the scene around 12:45 a.m. on Monday.

A woman was grazed by a bullet and another woman was shot in the foot. A third woman was shot multiple times and will be taken to an Atlanta-area hospital, according to CPD.

No arrests have been made.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —

According to CPD, officers responded to the shooting in the 3200 block of First Ave. There is no word on the condition of the victims at this time.

