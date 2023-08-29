COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Paws Humane Society and Florida Urgent Rescue are joining together ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

The collaboration aims to rescue, rehabilitate, and give sanctuary to animals in the hurricane’s path.

Courtney Pierce, Executive Director of Paws Humane Society, shared her thoughts on the partnership.

“We’re not just shelters, we’re the voice of these voiceless beings,” said Pierce. “In times of crisis, our unity becomes our strength. By working hand in hand with Florida Urgent Rescue, we can achieve so much more than we could alone.”

Paws Humane says the effort is not without challenges, as an influx of animals would cause an increased need for funding to cover costs of medical care, nourishment, and other support.

“We invite the community, near and far, to stand with us in this pivotal moment,” Pierce said. “Your contributions, no matter the size, have the power to rewrite the stories of these animals and offer them a brighter future.”

For more information, go to pawshumane.org.