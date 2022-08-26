COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Times are tough for many people right now, including pet owners. On Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Pets for Life program at Paws Humane Society will host a drive through pantry for anyone who needs cat food, dog food and other supplies for their pets, according to a press release from Paws Humane Society.

The event will take place at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus and is open to pet owners in Georgia and Alabama. No appointment is necessary, but supplies are limited and will be given on a first come, first served basis.

This event is being held through a partnership with Chewy.com and The Humane Society of The United States. For more information on this event, call (678) 689-4323 or email elucas@pawshumane.org.

Paws Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to enrich the lives of animals and people. It provides spay and neuter services, rescue and adoption services, volunteer opportunities, outreach and education. Paws is supported by private contributions.