COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. There they found a man suffering from gunshot wound(s).

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Kameron Holcey. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told WRBL Holcey was a Phenix City resident.

Holcey was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 3:59 a.m.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to take lead on the investigation.

