COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For 25 years WRBL news anchors Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins have brought the daily news to the Chattahoochee Valley. Teresa’s journey with News 3 started in 1987, and she was eventually joined by her longtime anchor partner, Phil, in 1998. Ironically the anchor desk was the last place that either Teresa or Phil thought they would end up.

Phil started his career in TV News as a sports anchor. When he made the transition to an evening news anchor, there was some doubt about his ability. In order to navigate his new chapter, he leaned on the person to his left.

“I wasn’t sure of myself being in the news anchor chair rather than the sports chair. So that took some time. But it grew on me and part of the reason I think was because I leaned on Teresa. I could learn how to do this by watching her in the chair next to me,” said Scoggins.

Teresa started her career in news, but she never wanted to be a news anchor. She wanted to be in the field and telling the stories of our community. Teresa had some doubts about her anchoring ability just like her longtime co-anchor.

“You say you weren’t a believer in your abilities, neither was I because I never asked for an anchor job. That was not my goal. I always wanted to be a reporter. I wanted to be out there in the field covering stories. And within six months of being in news, our morning cut-in anchor left. The News Director comes to me and says I need you to do cut-ins. I was like no!” said Whitaker.

Phil and Teresa’s journey to becoming a tenured presence on the news desk came with some dark times as well. One day, a WRBL News Director made the decision to take Teresa off the anchor desk and demoted her to a morning reporter, and her pay was slashed by ten-thousand dollars. At this point in her career, Teresa was ready to leave News 3 for better opportunities. No station wanted to give Teresa an opportunity, so that’s when she decided to lean on her faith and stay with WRBL.

“I tried to find a job but you know when those rejection letters started coming in. Ooh that hurt. So I knew then that this was going to be a faith journey,” said Whitaker.

Eventually, Teresa found her way back to anchoring on the news desk. When WRBL launched WRBL News 3 Midday and the weekend newscasts, Teresa was tabbed to be the first news anchor to lead those news cast in their early days.

Just three years after being hired, Phil Scoggins wasn’t offered another contract. As the days started to run out on his WRBL contract Phil decided to take a week long vacation at the end of August and early part of September 2001. On September 10th, Phil returned to work. The following day, September 11th, 2001 he helped WRBL put on an hour-half special about the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. It was an overwhelming task when the newscast started, but Phil said he got his strength to do an almost flawless newscast with some divine intervention.

“The Lord just helped me, helped us the entire team, to do an entire 90 minute newscast the opportunity to have technical issues, problems out in the field. We did two live shots that day. One from Fort Benning and I forgot where the other was from. We went through a 90 minute newscast with no errors,” said Scoggins.

Over two decades have passed, and the iconic News 3 anchor duo remains as strong as ever. What really bonds them? One big factor is their belief in what a WRBL newscast should be.

“We came into this business because we love to write. We wanted to tell stories. We wanted to be a voice for people, but it’s so different now. We’ve just held on to some of those standards that we set for ourselves,” said Whitaker.

“We’re not going to argue over content, because 99.9 percent of the time we view it exactly the same. We have a problem if we see that there’s a bias slant to a story,” said Scoggins.

Another thing that bonds Teresa and Phil together is how they’re so strong in their Christian faith. This bond has become so strong they couldn’t see themselves anchoring without each other.

“I don’t think I could do this with anybody else. I just don’t because the things that concern me are the same things that concern him. You know we’re concerned about who we are as Christians. It gives me a sense of peace to know the very things I’m concerned about he’s also concerned about,” said Whitaker.

Phil describes this news anchor partnership more like a TV marriage. In fact he says that he spends almost as much time with Teresa as he does with his own family.

“25 years with my TV wife. Teresa and I spend a lot of time together, probably as much as I do with my wife Judy. We’ve been married 51 years. But this has been a good TV marriage if you want to describe it that way,” said Scoggins.

We at WRBL News 3 are so thankful for Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins for their dedication, and leadership to our newsroom. Congratulations to both Teresa and Phil on their 25th anniversary working at News 3!