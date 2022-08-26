COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department confiscated a large amount of guns and drugs while arresting several people over the weekend, according to Command Sergeant Alan Malone.

The first arrest was the result of a traffic stop where the driver refused to stop and disobeyed traffic laws, police say. Officers seized 112.8 grams of cocaine (street value: $5640.00), 156.5 grams of marijuana (street value: $1565.00), and a stolen handgun.

The driver was apprehended.

In a separate arrest, officers seized 5.5 oz of marijuana and a firearm from a driver who was involved in an automotive accident.

Officers also looked into complaints of a suspect trying to steal vehicles. This led them to locate a suspicious vehicle, finding three occupants with three stolen firearms in their possession, along with 30 grams of marijuana.

The three suspects were arrested.

While investigating a separate complaint involving a suspect breaking into vehicles around Old Guard Road, officers found a suspicious vehicle. Officers seized several stolen firearms, ammunition, and took the suspect, the driver, into custody.

Information on crime can be reported by calling (706) 653-3188.