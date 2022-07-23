COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus police are investigating a reported kidnapping that was called in Friday night, July 22.

Police are still on site at the Springfield Crossing Apartments on North Lumpkin Road.

Officials with the police department say they received a call last night in reference to a kidnapping, the investigation led them to the apartments on North Lumpkin Road, it is unsure where the victim was taken from at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and it is advised to avoid the area until the incident has been resolved.