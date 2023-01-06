COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Piedmont Columbus Regional has named its First Friday Heroes for the month of January, says a Piedmont Columbus Regional press release. They are Officer Adil Zaman with the Columbus Police Department and DeAndré Martin and Veronica Thomas with EMS Care Ambulance.

A woman was found in a roadway with damage to her car. There was no other car on-scene. After a passerby called 911, Zaman responded and found that the woman was verbally unresponsive. He told EMS to evaluate her.

Martin and Thomas recognized that the woman could be having a stroke, so they rushed her to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown campus. Scans showed she was having a hemorrhagic stroke caused by bleeding in her brain from a ruptured blood vessel.

“She was intubated for better breathing and taken to the Operating Room for emergent treatment,” says the press release. “If Zaman, Martin, and Thomas had not responded in such a timely manner, the patient’s outcome would have been devastating.”

A ceremony involving Zaman, Martin, Thomas and hospital leadership will be held at a later date to commend them for how they responded to the situation. Their story is displayed throughout the hospital on posters and on Piedmont Columbus Regional’s social media pages.

“Piedmont Columbus Regional created the First Friday Hero program in mid-2016 to recognize first responders each month who have gone above and beyond the call of duty,” says the press release. “Their line of work is often a thankless job and we want to make the community aware of our local heroes and all they do to make Columbus a better and safer place.”