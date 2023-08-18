UPDATE 8/18/23 11 a.m.: The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is sharing new details in the police presence on Columbus State University’s main campus Friday morning.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, two are dead in an “apparent homicide, suicide.”

Coroner Bryan told WRBL a female was found in her car and a male was found on the ground by the car. The coroner says it looks like he shot her then himself.

WRBL will keep you updated on this developing story.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Law enforcement is present on the main campus of Columbus State University.

Our WRBL reporter on the scene says units with Columbus Police Department and Columbus State University Police are around William C. Lenoir Hall as of late Friday morning.

A vehicle with the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is also at the scene. Crime scene tape is blocking off the area.

WRBL will keep you updated.