UPDATE 9/28/23 3:50 p.m.: A student was unintentionally shot after a gun was smuggled into Rothschild Leadership Academy, according to the Muscogee County School District.

The student injured in the incident received immediate medical attention. No other injuries were reported and the weapon has been confiscated.

MCSD says firearm was brought into the school through a Chromebook computer case.

When WRBL asked MCSD if the person who was shot was also the person who brought the gun into the school, the district said “The incident is still under investigation, and we will update you as soon as we know more.”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is heavy police presence at Rothschild Leadership Academy on Hunt Ave as of Thursday afternoon.

