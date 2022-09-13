UPDATE 9/13/22 6:32 p.m.: The police presence on Broadway is due to a sinkhole that appears to be around five to eight feet deep, one foot wide.

A representative with Columbus Public Works says that the sinkhole may be caused by a sanitation or storm pipe. The city says it intends to come back tomorrow with a camera to further investigate the sinkhole.

A metal plate covers the sinkhole.

The road is not closed at this time, although around twelve feet of the right-hand lane is inaccessible.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Multiple officers with the Columbus Police Department are present on Broadway in downtown Columbus, near YMCA.

Around 20 yards of 14th St. are blocked off.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated.