COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The River Center parking garage at 919 Broadway is closed from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22 due to a power outage, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson.

The city of Columbus says that officials are working to restore the power, and apologize for any inconvenience the outage may cause.

For more information, call METRA Parking Management at (706) 225-4584 during standard business hours.