UPDATE, 6/15/2022 6:50 p.m.: According to Georgia Power, the outages have been resolved. The source of the outages were due to an equipment issue.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Power outages are affecting the area of downtown Columbus and adjacent neighborhoods.

According to Georgia Power, around 2,600 customers are impacted as of about 5:30 p.m. The outages are primarily concentrated in the downtown area of Columbus, south of 13th St.

News 3 is looking to find information on the source of the outage.

To view the Georgia Power outage map, visit their website.