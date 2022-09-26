COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – West Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health has announced that its Public Health on Wheels vehicle will visit two locations in Columbus:

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Steam Mill Food Mart

4451 Steam Mill Road

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Holiday Inn Express

3901 Victory Drive

10:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

At both locations, information on preventing overdoses will be provided. Topics covered will include signs of an overdose, how Narcan works, how to use Narcan in emergencies, where to get Narcan and Georgia 9-1-1 Medical Amnesty Law.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at no charge. Parents or guardians must sign consent forms for children ages 5 to 17. A fact sheet and consent form are available at www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com.

There will also be free at-home COVID-19 test kits, nutrition education services, PrEP, children’s health services information and WIC and information about the Department of Public Health’s programs and services.