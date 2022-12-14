COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — People of all faiths are welcome to celebrate Chanukah, a Jewish holiday also spelled Hanukkah, at a free event in Columbus on Dec. 21 starting at 5 p.m. It will be at the intersection of 11th Street and Broadway. Chabad of Rural Georgia will light a 12-foot public Chanukah menorah, and there will be Jewish music, Chanukah foods and a photo opportunity with the menorah, says a Chabad of Rural Georgia press release.

Complimentary Chanukah menorahs and candles will be handed out for participants to use at home. Community members will be joined by Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

“The large-scale, in-person public Hanukkah celebration returns to Columbus after last year’s first ever public menorah lighting in the city, and record numbers of participants are expected to join Chabad of Rural Georgia’s menorah lighting this year,” says the press release.

While registering for this event isn’t required, doing so will help event leaders know how many people are coming. Click here to register.

Rabbi Chaim Markovits, director of Chabad of Rural Georgia, said the menorah, while traditionally Jewish, represents themes that can appeal to all people such as freedom and light over darkness.

“Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” he said. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this light and joy with the broader community and the entire Columbus.”

“Hanukkah emphasizes that each and every individual has the unique power to illuminate the entire world,” says the press release. “It was to encourage this profound idea that the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, launched the Hanukkah awareness campaign in 1973, of which Columbus’ public Hanukkah activities are a part of.”

Chanukah, also called the Festival of Lights, begins this year on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18 and ends on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26.

“It recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian-Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom,” says the press release. “They also desecrated and defiled the Temple and the oils prepared for the lighting of the menorah, which was part of the daily service. Upon recapturing the Temple only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn only one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight. In commemoration, Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah.”

The press release says that Chabad of Rural Georgia offers “Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations.” Visit www.chabadruralgeorgia.com for more information.