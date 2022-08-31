COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – You may be surprised to learn that over half of Americans (54%) between the ages of 16 and 74 read below a sixth-grade level. This is according to a 2020 Gallup analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education. A Columbus-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Literacy Alliance, seeks to tackle this problem in the Chattahoochee Valley by teaching children and adults the literacy skills they need to succeed in life.

Literacy Alliance has three paid staff members and numerous volunteers. Literacy Alliance Director Brandy Tolbert said that on average, the organization has about 80 to 100 regular (as opposed to one-time) volunteers.

Volunteers can work as weekly one-on-one reading buddies for Pre-K students, work as mentors for adult students, assist with community events or offer skill-based expertise or office support.

The kindergarten readiness program for at-risk Pre-K students will begin in September. Due to the pandemic, volunteers in this program haven’t been in schools regularly as they used to be. The program normally serves about 65 children each year, but this depends on how many volunteers are available.

“But through the pandemic, we did do some virtual reading,” Tolbert said. “We did do some community events. It’s just that we haven’t been in the schools reading Monday through Friday for eight weeks as we traditionally have.”

Tolbert said that on average, Pre-K students in the program gain seven to eight months-worth of vocabulary gains and that some gain as much as a year’s worth.

“So most of them are four and five-year-olds,” she said. “It’s not uncommon to see some of the students test at a one or two-year-old vocabulary level. But after working for those eight weeks, 20 minutes a day, Monday through Friday, their vocabulary certainly increased.”

Tolbert said the students also participated more in the classroom and paid better attention in class.

“So our main goal with the early literacy program is to build their vocabulary and help reinforce those basic literacy skills from letter recognition, number recognition, writing their names, their colors, the very basic literacy skills,” she said.

Literacy Alliance chooses what schools it will serve through a partnership with the Muscogee County School District. It is currently looking to serve Fox Elementary, South Columbus Elementary, Dorothy Height Elementary and Brewer Elementary and has plans to expand to Wesley Heights Elementary.

Literacy Alliance’s adult literacy program opened on Aug. 16. The class is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

This is the first time the adult program reopened since being shut down due to the pandemic in March 2020. In order to maintain social distancing, Literacy Alliance aims to take in no more than 20 adult learners, although it may accept more.

Tolbert said a lot of adult students are referred to Literacy Alliance from Columbus Technical College, which has an adult education program. Students have to perform at a fifth or six grade level to be accepted into the program, so those who don’t meet these standards are referred to Literacy Alliance.

“But then we also get referrals from the community,” Tolbert said. “And so, if someone is interested in joining our class, they would either call and schedule a time to come in for an assessment. And then, after that, they’re put into our regular class.”

Through the adult literacy program, Literacy Alliance aims to not only increase adult literacy but connect students to resources that can make them more self-sufficient, such as Head Start. It also helps pay for students’ GED tests or educational supplies.

“So for example, students in the welding program [at Columbus Technical College], they’re obviously going to need a helmet, safety glasses and boots and things of that nature that are required for them to have to be in that program,” Tolbert said.

Literacy Alliance participates in various community events. It recently participated in a breastfeeding resource fair.

Vanessa Jackson, director of Childcare Network #4, and Literacy Alliance Director Brandy Tolbert pose for Literacy Alliance’s kindergarten readiness program.

“It’s so important to communicate the importance of early literacy, just either reading to your child or talking to your child, singing to them, pointing out things,” Tolbert said. “A lot of people feel like… they don’t know how beneficial it is to read a book to a newborn. And so, just conveying that information and sharing those resources is our goal.”

Tolbert said literacy levels have increased in the area over the years, but “there’s always room for growth.”

Literacy Alliance was recertified by the Certified Literate Community Program in October 2021.

Tolbert said Literacy Alliance will be holding its second annual literacy festival on Nov. 12 at Victory Mission on North Lumpkin Road. Malcolm Mitchell, a former professional football player who works with the Share the Magic Foundation, a literacy organization, will be at the event.

“He goes out to different communities,” Tolbert said. “I think just recently he was in Louisiana talking about the importance of reading, family literacy and how important it is. And I love that he’s a football player because sometimes it’s a struggle to get young boys wanting to pick up books when I’m doing community events.”

Literacy Alliance is funded through private donations and grants.

The organization has been serving Columbus since 1990 as part of Georgia’s Certified Literate Community Program. It used to be known as Columbus Literate Community Program.

“Our name is so similar to the CLCP [Certified Literate Community Program] that years after that, they decided to do business as Literacy Alliance,” Tolbert said.

Literacy Alliance is housed with other community programs at the Marshall Success Center, located at 1830 Shepherd Drive in Columbus.

To volunteer with Literacy Alliance, call (706) 575-1449 or email Tolbert at programs@theliteracyalliance.org. Those looking to participate in the kindergarten readiness program must pass criminal background checks.