COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Young Professionals, a program of the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC), will hold a holiday social on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the event is now open. The location will be at The Photoshop, a selfie museum, located at 1425 3rd Ave. in Columbus.

“This event is open to anyone aged 21 to 40 looking to connect and engage with the community socially, professionally and civically,” said Ashley Becker, program manager for the GCGCC.

There will be food, drinks, music, networking, photo-taking opportunities and giveaways.

The dress code will be casual, but because The Photoshop has scenes for selfies, Becker said guests may want to dress festively. There is no limit on how many people can attend the social.

Attendees are asked to donate one or more items from the following list to Home for Good as their ticket to the event:

• Towels

• Bath cloths

• Toothbrush

• Toothpaste

• Shower curtain

• Shower liner

• Toilet tissue

• Cups

• Plates

• Deodorant

• Dish towels

• Dish cloths

• Silverware

• Pots

• Pans

• Serving dishes

• Laundry detergent

• Laundry baskets

• Cleaning supplies

• Mops

• Broom

• Dush pan

• Trashcans

• Bath mats

• Soap

• Shampoo

• Conditioner

• Adult diapers

• Bedsheets

• Pillows

• Comforters

Home for Good is a program of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley that helps people transition from homelessness to permanent housing.

Click here to RSVP for the social. If you have questions, you can call email Becker with the form on that page or call her at (706) 257-1187.

“The Young Professionals’ mission is to foster an environment that attracts and retains young talent in the community,” Becker explained. “Our YP program is designed to energize, engage and empower young professionals, ages 21 to 40, in our region by providing opportunities for YP members to actively shape the future of Greater Columbus Georgia.”

This event is being sponsored by Aflac.