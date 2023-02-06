COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Registration is starting for the “Georgia Police & Fire Games” event being held in Columbus from June 19 to June 24.
Events are open to active and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, volunteers and part-timers, sworn auxiliary officers, Department of Corrections staff members, EMS workers, as well as support staff (dispatchers, clerks, etc.) in every state of the U.S.
The following events are being held:
- Whitewater competition
- 24 individual events
- 11 team events
- Public safety nights and hospitality rooms
- 5k (also open to public)
- Competitor categories include:
– Toughest Cop
– Toughest Firefighter
– Toughest Competitor
For more information, visit sportscouncil.columbusga.gov.