COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Registration is starting for the “Georgia Police & Fire Games” event being held in Columbus from June 19 to June 24.

Events are open to active and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, volunteers and part-timers, sworn auxiliary officers, Department of Corrections staff members, EMS workers, as well as support staff (dispatchers, clerks, etc.) in every state of the U.S.

The following events are being held:

Whitewater competition

24 individual events

11 team events

Public safety nights and hospitality rooms

5k (also open to public)

Competitor categories include:

– Toughest Cop

– Toughest Firefighter

– Toughest Competitor

For more information, visit sportscouncil.columbusga.gov.