COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store.

Store manager Brandon Smith said the store decided to hold its grand opening in late October because it was near the holiday shopping season.

“We knew we would get a big lift of customers coming into this community, being a brand-new store in this area,” he said. “And we knew, coming into the fourth quarter, the season that we’re in, that we would have a big boom of customers coming [through].”

Smith also said the Columbus Park Crossing area has a larger shopping population.

Above, shoppers browse the relocated Burlington store Friday morning.

He said that as an off-price retailer, Burlington always has good deals.

“And we’re going to be a very neat, clean shopping experience for our customers,” he said.

On Friday, the first 200 customers aged 18 and up each received a $5 bonus card to use toward their purchases.

On Saturday, the first 200 customers aged 18 and up will receive a Burlington WOW! Buck to scratch off, potentially revealing a prize of up to $250 to use towards their purchases. On Sunday, customers will receive free Burlington tote bags while supplies last with no purchase necessary.

Burlington sells items such as clothing, home décor and pet supplies.