COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – RiverCenter for the Performing Arts and The Columbusite have formed an exclusive partnership for the 2022-2023 season, according to a press release from the organizations.

RiverCenter, which is now celebrating its 20th season, will allow ticket buyers and members to receive The Columbusite’s cultural arts news and publications.

Those who purchase tickets for RiverCenter events will be able to sign up for The Columbusite’s free weekly email, The Sunday Best, which outlines events for the upcoming week.

Meanwhile, RiverCenter members will be able to opt into the members-only Columbusite bi-monthly e-newsletter, The Current. The press release states that The Current features “early access to new web content, discounts to local restaurants and shows, and reminders about upcoming events, a $60 value.” RiverCenter members at the Marquee Society level may opt in for an annual subscription to The Columbusite’s bi-annual print journal, which will be delivered to them, a $50 value.

“We are very excited to work with Carrie Beth Wallace and The Columbusite on this project,” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook. “This partnership just makes sense. RiverCenter has supported The Columbusite as a title sponsor since its inception five years ago. They do a phenomenal job in promoting all the arts and culture in the area.”

Easterbrook said TheColumbusite.net, The Sunday Best and The Current keep readers up with the “cultural pulse of the area” and that the print journal helps readers “take an in-depth look” at artists and cultural organizations in the area.

“This partnership is part of our continuing effort to grow the RiverCenter experience for our audience and supporters,” he said. “We want to be part of sharing the good things that Columbus has to offer.”

“On behalf of our entire team at The Columbusite, I’d like to extend our gratitude to the RiverCenter for inviting us to participate in this season’s new partnership,” said The Columbusite Founder and Editor-in-Chief Carrie Beth Wallace.

Wallace said that when RiverCenter approached The Columbusite with the idea, The Columbusite team knew it would be an “ideal marriage” of the organizations’ efforts and that it would help The Columbusite grow its audience.

“It is our goal to expand this model next season by opening it up to all our partners across the city,” she said. “The more of us working together to get positive, diverse, and accessible information about the arts to as many people as possible, the better. Thanks to RiverCenter’s leadership for their ingenuity in creating this exciting and inventive collaborative effort. We’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

Ticket buyers at RiverCenter can join The Sunday Best email list by calling the box office at (706) 256-3612 between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or by emailing their requests to boxoffice@rivercenter.org. RiverCenter will contact members individually. Members can also email development@rivercenter.org to make their requests.