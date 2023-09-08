COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The man who authorities say raped a woman while she was running on the Riverwalk has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Police responded to the assault in September of 2021 around 7 p.m.

Detectives say Shaquille Tyree Smith grabbed the victim from behind and tried to take her cellphone before pushing her into the woods and forcing her on the ground.

Smith was arrested in October 2021. The details of the violent sexual assault were later shared in the courtroom during Smith’s trial.

On Sept. 7, 2023, Smith entered a guilty plea for rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy and interference with a 911 call.

Smith has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Upon release, Smith will be on indefinite parole and must register as a sex offender.