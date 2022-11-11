Pictured above are Rotarians and other volunteers who worked on the project.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Rotary Club of Columbus recently announced in a press release that it completed service project days at the George Washington Carver Victory Garden & Farm in Columbus. Volunteers helped clear the land by removing thick briars and tall weeds and by cutting down trees. The point of these activities was to prepare the land for the construction of a greenhouse. Club members will return later to help build the greenhouse. Civic organizations and members of the public are invited to collaborate with the Rotary Club of Columbus for future service days.

Above, Rotarian Jack Rosenhammer cuts a tree.

The press release states that the George Washington Carver Victory Garden & Farm “is a new community garden initiative headed by Ronzell Buckner with Turn Around Columbus for the benefit of MCSD students.” Students will learn how to grow and cook their own fresh produce.

“The goals of this project are to increase access to fresh produce in South Columbus, educate local children about nutritious food choices and increase their capacity to cook healthy food for their entire lives,” says the press release. “Buckner will be hosting volunteers at the garden every Saturday for those interested in joining this effort.”

The garden sits behind Marshall Success Center, located at 1830 Shepherd Drive.

The Rotary Club of Columbus can be reached at (706) 322-6232. Click here for more information on the club.