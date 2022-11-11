COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Lori Smith said she knows from a rough period in her life that hygiene items are needed in the Chattahoochee Valley Area. She has decided to do something about it by holding a drive-through hygiene drive. On Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., she, her children and anyone who wants to volunteer will collect personal hygiene items at the Smitty’s Peanut Stand in the Cook’s Place parking lot at the corner of Miller Road and Moon Road in Columbus.

Smith said the following items are the most needed:

Soap

Shampoo

Deodorant

Body lotion

Lip balm

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Feminine products

Socks

Body cleaning wipes

Hand warmers

Mylar thermal blankets

If you can’t make it to the drive, Smith said donations can also be dropped off at River Road Nutrition on River Road.

Items will be placed in “blessings bags” and distributed to homeless people. Smith said she would also like to drop some off at local schools with needy children.

The drive is officially being conducted through S.H.I.N.E., a nonprofit organization of which Smith is currently the only member. She said the name is based on her nickname, LoloShine, and doubles as an acronym, standing for “Sharing Hope In Neighborhoods Everywhere.”

“When people are going through a hard time, one of the things that we can do is share a little bit of hope, and then maybe it can bring them out of their dark situation,” she said.

Smith said she “dove headfirst” into the project.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a while, but I just kind of put it out there,” she said. “I made the flyer quickly. I just kind of felt like, ‘You know what? Now’s a good time. Just start. You’re never going to be all the way ready, so just do it.’”

If you would like to volunteer at the hygiene drive, there are three ways to contact Smith. You can call (706) 587-9967, email sharinghope365@gmail.com or message her on Facebook.

Smith also plans to hold a toy drive starting Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. until Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. in the same parking lot as the hygiene drive. Toys can also be dropped off Monday through Friday at River Road Nutrition during business hours.