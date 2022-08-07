COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One late Saturday night shooting claimed the life of one 19-year-old and injured another.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas was pronounced dead late last night, Aug. 6, in the emergency room after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was shot and killed just one month after marking his 19th birthday on July 6.

The Columbus Police Department took to Facebook to share they are investigating the shooting that took place on the 4300 block of Earline Ave around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Sgt. Aaron Evrard with CPD tells WRBL another male was shot during the incident; however, the extent of his injuries is unknown at the time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, stay with WRBL as we follow the latest developments.