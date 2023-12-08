COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Fountain City is expecting to receive nearly $120,000 in grant funding Senator Jon Ossoff helped to secure.

That money will be delivered through the Justice Department and to the Columbus Consolidated Government, as announced by Ossoff this week.

The funding will be used to buy new equipment for public safety agencies, as well as establish a new emergency notification system for families and businesses in event of disaster.

Ossoff spoke exclusively with WRBL on the funding. Here’s what he had to say.

“What’s fundamental for every family, for my family, for every family? It’s safety and safety from crime, safety from natural disaster, a safety from fire, a swift first response in the event of a health emergency,” Ossoff told News 3. “So, I’m focused on public safety, community safety in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley, and I’m helping deliver these resources so that fire and EMS and the sheriff’s department and other agencies have what they need to protect families and citizens.”

The money is specifically expected to go towards new ballistic vests for Columbus Fire and EMS departments and protective vests for Muscogee County jail personnel. It’ll also be used to support additional K-9 units for the Columbus Police Department.