COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Oaks at Maple Ridge, a senior living community, was recently remodeled, according to Debbie Seeley of the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce. To celebrate, Oaks at Maple Ridge and the Chamber chose to hold a ribbon cutting. As residents, staff and others watched from the front porch of the facility, cheerleaders and the band from Shaw High School performed several cheers and several songs.

Above, the Shaw High School band performs a song.

“They reached out to us, and of course, they’re our neighbors,” said Dr. Sureya Hendrick, principal of Shaw High School. “And it takes a village. They are part of our village. So we came over to assist and support as best as we could.”

“All the wallpaper was taken down, repainted, new floors and new furniture,” said Oaks at Maple Ridge Executive Director Stephanie Davis.

Free food and tours awaited all the guests present. But before they could enter the building, Davis gave a speech.

Above, a small crowd watches Shaw High School’s cheerleaders and band.

“Faith, knowledge, compassion and love are the pillars that we stand on,” she said. “I am proud to serve our residents and the Columbus community and lead in this mission daily. I want to say thank you to the Salabarria family of Oak Senior Living for choosing us. They have invested much into this building, community and staff. To my regional directors, thank you for your constant support and encouragement. None of this would be possible if it weren’t for my wonderful and dedicated staff who provide the best care for our residents every day.”