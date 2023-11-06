COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department released the outcome of its most recent crime suppression detail, “Operation Turkey Trot.”
According to CPD, the detail targeted criminal “hotspots” identified by the department’s Intelligence Unit.
The operation was carried out on Saturday, Nov. 4. Seven people were arrested and 48 vehicles were stopped.
You can look at the full report below:
- “49 investigative contacts
- 7 people arrested
- 7 felony charges
- 13 misdemeanor charges
- 36 traffic citations
- 8 warrants cleared
- 48 vehicle stops
- One handgun seized
- One DUI arrest”