COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local sexual assault support center, The Center at 909, could always use more money to fund its various services, especially since it recently lost thousands of dollars in government funding. On Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., it will hold a fundraising event it calls HeART of the Cause. There will be a silent auction for pieces of local art, a raffle, hors d’oeuvres, wine, champagne and possibly a live musician.

Those who buy tickets will automatically be entered into the raffle but may purchase additional raffle tickets.

“It’ll mostly be kind of a social event,” said The Center at 909 Victim Advocate Abby Moorman. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to interact with our staff and our advocates and meet the people who are providing this service and then also have the chance to enjoy a fun evening.”

Moorman said money raised from the silent auction will go directly to helping sexual assault survivors.

There is currently no limit on how many people can attend the event.

“We would love to have 50 to 100 participants,” Moorman said. “We’d love to have way more than that. And individuals can donate and participate in our raffle even if they’re not present.”

Moorman said the event isn’t only intended to raise funds but also to give community members a chance to see the facility and appreciate the work The Center at 909 does. The Center at 909’s free and confidential services include a 24-hour crisis hotline, medical advocacy and accompaniment, on-site medical forensic examinations, legal advocacy and referrals, therapy services and more.

The Center at 909 would like to increase its programs, Moorman said. It currently has an adult female support group but would also like to have one for men.

“Our hope, our dream is to remove the stigma of sexual violence and help individuals realize that it impacts everyone in the same way that other health crises impact everyone,” Moorman said.

Tickets for this event are $50 per person. To purchase tickets, call (706) 221-1033 or email info@thecenterat909.org.

The Center at 909 is located at 909 Talbotton Road, Suite A in Columbus.

The deadline to submit art for the auction was Saturday, Oct. 1.