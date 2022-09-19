COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Sept. 18 after a search warrant led to the seizure of various guns and explosives.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Jess Albert Henderson was found to be in possession of the following:

12 blocks of C4 (15 pounds)

Approximately 40’ det cord

(5) 20g slip-on boosters

4 primadets (blasting caps)

31 initiators (firing system for explosives)

12 AR Magazines

Daniel Defense 5.56 – firearm

Ross Model 92 – firearm

Beretta 243 – firearm

Stevens 870 – firearm

Winchester 9422 – firearm

River 22 – firearm

Browning 81 – firearm

Henderson was arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we continue to keep you updated.