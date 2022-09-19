COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Sept. 18 after a search warrant led to the seizure of various guns and explosives.
According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Jess Albert Henderson was found to be in possession of the following:
- 12 blocks of C4 (15 pounds)
- Approximately 40’ det cord
- (5) 20g slip-on boosters
- 4 primadets (blasting caps)
- 31 initiators (firing system for explosives)
- 12 AR Magazines
- Daniel Defense 5.56 – firearm
- Ross Model 92 – firearm
- Beretta 243 – firearm
- Stevens 870 – firearm
- Winchester 9422 – firearm
- River 22 – firearm
- Browning 81 – firearm
Henderson was arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we continue to keep you updated.