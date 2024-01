COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you’re looking to support community businesses, the Columbus Convention & Trade Center has an event you may be interested in.

On Thursday, January 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the center is hosting a “Sip + Shop” event. According to the center’s marketing coordinator, attendees can expect to shop jewelry, boutiques, and hair, nail and beauty salons.

Tickets are $10 and include one free drink. You can buy those tickets at www.sipandshop2024.eventbrite.com.