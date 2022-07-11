COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— New details have emerged in a fatal hit-and-run incident that took the life of a pedestrian nearly one year ago.

Thomas Rowe, 28, had moved to Columbus two months before being fatally struck by a vehicle on June 27, 2021. Police say he was hit somewhere on Saint Mary’s Road between the roundabout and Longwood Lane. Witnesses describe the car as dark colored Honda Civic, between the year models of a 2015 to 2018.

Rowe spent 42 days in the Piedmont Midtown’s ICU before being pronounced dead on August 7, 2021 at 1:06 p.m. Rowe’s sister, Ieysha Rowe, says she will forever be haunted by the tragedy.

“For a person to take their vehicle and hit my brother, and run him over like he was a piece of trash, and left him there to fight for his life for a month and a half? That was just the beginning of my nightmare,” she says.

Rowe’s sister, an east Alabama resident, spent the next month and a half beside traveling hours to Columbus to be by her brother in the hospital.

“They broke both of my brother’s legs, his arm. I have the images in my head that I can’t get out of my brother that I was never supposed to see. I had to clean the snot out of his drink, off of my brother’s neck. I had to clean my brother’s mouth out because his mouth kept getting stuck together. He was there for so long,” she shares.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Rowe died of blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was considered accidental.

Columbus police say no arrests have been made in connection to the hit-and-run; however, it is still an active and ongoing investigation. Police and Rowe’s sister ask anyone with information to come forward.

“Me and my brother were all we had here, south. They took everything from me and my kids, my two children and his son. I just want the person to know that did this, that you have caused me so much devastation, hurt and pain. I’m never happy. I’m never smiling anymore. I just don’t know what to do, and I just want justice for my brother because he did not deserve this,” she shares with WRBL.

Rowe is survived by his six-year-old son, Preston Benson, who currently resides with his grandmother.

Back in January of this year, police said the suspect’s Honda Civic may have had damage to the right front, passenger side, and windshield. The original report can be found below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at (706) 225-4040.

