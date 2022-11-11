Above, professional glassmaker Kelly Robertson instructs Friday attendees before walking them through making glass ornaments.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There are still a few spots open to register for making glass ornaments at The Columbus Museum. Classes will be held this Saturday and Sunday at the museum’s temporary location in the brick building at 1327 Wynnton Road next to the old museum building, which is being renovated. Classes cost $55 for museum members and non-members, alike. All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary. Click here to register.

Attendees will learn about glass safety and watch a short demonstration before making their ornaments.

The Columbus Museum holds glassmaking classes three times a year, according to museum Shop Manager and Volunteer Coordinator Brooke King.

“We do pumpkins in September, ornaments in November and flowers in March,” she said.

She said the classes tend to sell out. There are no age limits to who can participate.

“We have had children as young as six or seven depending on their maturity around… basically, hot things,” King said.

Classes are led by Kelly Robertson of Cavalry Glass Blowing Studio in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Robertson has been making glass at the museum for 20 years.

Each person gets to make one ornament.

“But they do retail at $50 to $60 a piece if you just walk into his studio and buy it,” King said.

Freshly made glass needs time to cool. Glassmakers can pick up their ornaments the day after they make them.