COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Having already been chosen as Ms. Spring Harbor at Spring Harbor at Green Island retirement community, resident Joy Graham already had plenty to be proud of. What she probably didn’t expect Thursday afternoon was to win the state-wide title of Ms. Georgia Health Care Association.

A small crowd had gathered in a room in Spring Harbor’s main office building. Graham rolled in on her wheelchair wearing her Ms. Spring Harbor crown and sash.

When everyone was settled in, Spring Harbor Executive Director Shane McDougall welcomed everyone and thanked them for coming. Spring Harbor Healthcare Administrator Kelsea Garrett said Spring Harbor was grateful for Georgia Health Care Association (GHCA) allowing Graham to be a candidate for the Ms. GHCA title.

“It was an incredible experience getting to know Ms. Graham that would be the applicant for Ms. GHCA,” Garrett said. “They were really sweet questions that shared a story of Ms. Graham’s life, [and] we are just so blessed to have her here with us at Spring Harbor.”

Above, Spring Harbor resident Joy Graham speaks with Georgia Health Care Association (GHCA) President and CEO Tony Marshall after being crowned Ms. GHCA.

GHCA President and CEO Tony Marshall stood by Graham and told her the audience had a surprise for her.

“And so not only were you a worthy candidate for Ms. Spring Harbor, but you are an absolute worthy candidate to also be named the 2022 Ms. Georgia Health Care Association,” he said. The audience clapped and congratulated Graham.

Graham was presented with a new, larger crown, a sash and a trophy.

“I’m just real honored to do this with Spring Harbor because I love this place,” Graham said. “I’ve been here longer than I’ve lived anywhere. I think I lived [at] one little place about 16 years, but I’ve been here 17.”

In an interview with WRBL, Marshall explained how the pageant worked. He said that when GHCA member centers conduct local pageants, the winners from those pageants can submit applications to GHCA for the Ms. GHCA title.

“And they’re interviewed from a panel of judges very much as you would any pageant,” he said. “Prior to COVID, we actually did this in person, and so we would bring all of the local center winners into Atlanta, and we would meet, and they would go through personal interviews and be interviewed on stage.”

Marshall said contestants are now interviewed through Zoom, a video conferencing platform. The judges vote to decide who will win the title, which is only given out once a year. This is GHCA’s 47th year crowning someone as Ms. GHCA.

GHCA provides a description of what it does on its website.

“The Georgia Health Care Association (GHCA) has represented long term care providers in the state for over sixty years and currently serves skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, and Elderly & Disabled (E&D) Wavier Case Management agencies (SOURCE/CCSp),” it states. “Through quality advancement initiatives, lobbying efforts, informative educational seminars and operational support, GHCA continues to strive to meet our members’ needs and the best interests of the long-term care profession.”