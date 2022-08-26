Above is a picture of the inside of the Springer Opera House. Photo provided by the Springer Opera House.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Springer Opera House was recently awarded a grant from Georgia Council for the Arts, an arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, according to a press release from Springer Opera House. This was done as part of GCA’s initial disbursement of grants for the fiscal year 2023.

213 organizations were awarded 253 grants, together worth over $3.1 million. The press release states that the Bridge Grant “will provide operating support funding to 134 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 59 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 60 organizations.”

Grant recipients include “theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges, and multi-discipline arts entities.” Here is a complete list of fiscal year 2023 grantees in these program areas.

“The arts sector has proven its resilience over the last two years, and it has played a major role in restarting the economy through attracting tourism, bringing communities back together, and aiding classroom learning as we inspire the workforce of the future,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “The 253 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations bring people more back to work while enhancing the qualities that make Georgia so special.”

“The Georgia Council for the Arts’ funding will have a huge impact on our operation this year by allowing us to enhance production quality, artist compensation, and strengthen education programs,” said Springer Opera House Director of Development Tate LeClair. “We are so grateful that Georgia’s premier arts agency has recognized the importance of our operation and mission to the Chattahoochee Valley and Georgia’s vibrant arts community.”