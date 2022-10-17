COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School will be holding its Eighth Annual Viking Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the school, located at 2020 Kay Circle in Columbus, according to http://www.BeAViking.com/Turkey-Trot and a press release from the school. Registration has begun for the event, which is open to the public.

You must register by Nov. 1 to be guaranteed a race t-shirt. Funds raised from this event will go towards St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s cross country, golf, track and field and boys’ soccer programs.

The 1 Mile Fun Run will start at 8:30 a.m. while the 5K will start at 9 a.m. Children ages four through 18 can register for the 1 Mile Fun Run for $15. Participants ages three and under can participate in this run for free. Adults ages 19 and older can participate in the 1 Mile Fun Run for $25. It costs $30 per person for all ages to participate in the 5K.

Various prizes will be given out according to age and gender.

The route will remain the same as it was in past years. It will start and end at the high school parking lot, going around the campus and through the nearby neighborhood. Deputies from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office will guide runners and control traffic. Adult and student volunteers will guide runners, and there will be two water stations along the course.

Early packet pickup will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Day of race registration and packet pickup will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Click here to register for this event. For more information, click here for call St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School at (706) 561-8232.