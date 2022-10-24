COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Job seekers in the medical field may want to pay a visit to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare’s Butler Pavilion, located at 2300 Manchester Expressway, for a hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to a press release from St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, there will be open interviews for various clinical and nonclinical positions.

Positions featured at the event will include:

• Registered nurses

• Licensed practical nurses

• Respiratory therapists

• Surgical technicians

• Patient access representatives

• Physical therapists

• Speech therapists

• Occupational therapists

• Multi-care technicians

• Sterile processing technicians

• Lab professionals

Candidates will get to meet hospital staff, learn about what it’s like to work in the hospital and hear about opportunities for career growth. Sign-on bonuses may be offered for some jobs.

“The event is part of the commitment that St. Francis-Emory Healthcare has made to its community to provide high-quality care by identifying and recruiting the best clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals possible,” says the press release.