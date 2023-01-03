COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– St. Francis-Emory Hospital kicked off 2023 welcoming their very own New Year Baby.

Weighing 9 lbs., 9 oz., Brooke and Mason Cardoso brought their second child into the world. Beckham Lane Cardoso was born at 1:36 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a birthday Brooke and Mason were not anticipating.

“It was a little frightening, which I’ve already gone through this before. But after we got to the hospital, it was like, ‘he’s coming,'” Brooke said.

New Year’s Eve, the Cardoso’s were at home preparing for the Peach Bowl when they discovered Beckham was ready to meet them.

“Saturday was the big Georgia game and we’re Georgia fans. We love it. So, I put her on the couch, and I was like, ‘Look, you know, we kind of have to we got to wait till 8:00, the game comes on.’ Well, 4:00 rolls around, and she’s like, ‘Okay, it’s time.’ So, I’m thinking maybe the excitement from the Georgia pulling out the last-minute win kind of got the ball rolling,” Mason explained.

Similar to the Bulldog’s perseverance in the national semi-final against Ohio State, the Cardoso’s hope Beckham Lane carries on his namesake after the bull-riding character Lane Frost in the film 8 Seconds played by Luke Perry.

“I watched that movie and rewinded it in the VCR, probably a thousand times. I’m surprised I didn’t break it, but his perseverance, you know, to be the best and to ride the best kind of stuck with me. And that’s where I came up with Lane to kind of give him that same kind of drive to be all that you possibly can be and put everything that you got on the line,” Mason said.

The Cardoso’s say Beckham almost shared a birthday with his older sister, Addilynn, who was born on Jan. 13. They say Addilynn has embraced her role as an older sister.

“She’s excited, she’s been up here every day,” Brooke said.

Both parents say they were excited to welcome their baby boy, and his unique birthday is just a bonus.

Overall, they’re looking forward to seeing where Beckham’s life takes him as they give him one of his first pieces of advice.

“Keep chasing your dreams. There’s only one thing in life that you get, and that’s your dream. There’s one thing that you can’t replace, and that’s time. So, if you spend your time chasing your dream, you’ve done something worth living,” Mason said.