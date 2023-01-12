COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Nearly 800 Georgians are spending their week getting to know the Fountain City.

The Georgia Association of Realtors (GAR) chose to host their 2023 Inaugural Convention in Columbus. Local realtor and new GAR President Lisa Scully says she is proud to showcase her city.

“Bringing the state to my hometown we will say is very rewarding. I’m excited to see what it’s going to do for our economy here because we have so many of the hotels filled here,” Scully said. “We have 757 registered attendees. We have almost all the hotels to capacity that are right here in the Uptown Columbus part. So, it means a lot to me for the economy, for the restaurants, for shopping and hotel experiences.”

This is the first time their four-day convention has been held in Columbus since 1985 and the first time their inaugural convention has been held in the peach state for several years. Previous conventions have taken realtors to Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, and other surrounding states.

“This year we’re very excited that both of our events are in the state of Georgia. That is huge for us because, you know, COVID and different things like that kind of put the hotel industry and a lot behind. So, we are very excited that we have brought all of our conferences to Georgia this year.”

Attendees and organizers say bringing this convention back to Georgia, and to Columbus is directly impacting its citizens.

“We have 750 plus realtors here this week. The Marriott across the street is full. The Hotel Indigo is full. The AC Hotel is full, the City Mills Hotel,” Associate Broker with WC Bradley Leah Braxton informed. “They’re going out spending money in your community. They may be going shopping. They’re enjoying the downtown. They’re enjoying all of Columbus. So we encourage them to see all of our different amenities in Columbus.”

Columbus Convention and Trade Center Executive Director Hayley Tillery describes the economic impacts of large conventions like these.

“When you bring a conference to Columbus, it helps everyone. They’re staying at all of our amazing hotels that have been built in the downtown area. They’re eating at our local restaurants, going to businesses, and most importantly, getting to experience what Columbus has to offer so they can tell their friends to come back and enjoy this great city,” Tillery said.

The Columbus Convention and Trade Center recently housed the Democratic Party of Georgia’s State Convention last August and is set to house the Republican Party of Georgia’s Convention later this year, which is estimated to bring 4,000 people to the city.

“I am so proud of the staff here at the Trade Center. During the pandemic, we knew it was our time to regroup, and rethink how to brand not only the Trade Center, but the City of Columbus. That time allowed us to share our story and now people are coming and experiencing it. To have back-to-back conventions is only going to edge to the fire that we are ready to host people, we are ready to make a difference and show people that Columbus is amazing,” Tillery said.

Organizers say what makes large conventions like these possible is the capability to house attendees.

“All the additional hotels and all the beds that are being added to the downtown district is now allowing me to truly promote the Trade Center in a way where we can recruit these conferences because you got to have beds for heads,” Tillery said. “The more hotels are opening, the more spaces that we’re getting. We are building that infrastructure. That’s not only going to help our economy here, but the impact helps every single citizen.”

Tillery says this is the beginning of a very busy year, and the Convention and Trade Center is set to continue to bring in events yearlong to showcase the Fountain City. She also says the completion of the Hampton downtown will add 88 additional rooms to house even larger conventions.

“The more hotels is going to allow us to truly brand Columbus and let everybody know we are the second largest city here in Georgia and we can support it with the events we bring here.”