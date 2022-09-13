COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – W. Montague Cobb/MNA Health Institute Stay Well Community Health Fairs, in partnership with other organizations, will host a “Stay Well Columbus” event to promote vaccine awareness and make vaccines more accessible to those in the community, according to a press release for the event. The other organizations are the “We Can Do This” campaign and the Columbus, Georgia, chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Valley Health Care System, located at 1600 Ft. Benning Road in Columbus.

This event will be free and open to all ages.

“’Stay Well Columbus’ is designed to bring health-related resources to the African-American community and to make vaccines more accessible,” says the press release. “In addition to COVID-19 vaccines for adults and children, the event will offer health resources and screenings, health resource bags, snacks, and other giveaways.”

The event will contain two panel discussions with local healthcare officials on “the status and impact” of COVID-19, the effectiveness of vaccines, monkeypox in the area and mental health issues in the community.

Entertainment will be provided by Davis Broadcasting and the Muscogee County Sheriff Office’s gaming truck. There will be food trucks on-site.

Local partners in this event include: Valley Health Care System, The Columbus Health Department, the

Muscogee County Sheriff, Fair Count, Morehouse School of Medicine, State Representative

Carolyn Hugley and others.